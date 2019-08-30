Saaho Movie Review: Live Audience Update On ‘Baahubali’ Prabhas Starrer

Ram@ramaraju9

"#Saahoreview Guys just came out of Bahrain premiere show of #sahoo. Least we can say is it's a blockbuster. This is going to be the cult movie like batman series in India. Awesome entertainment, you will realise your breath only after end titles. Go for it. @ActorPRABHA."

"#Dubai 's Audience is going Mad 🔥🔥🔥🔥 They are shouting PRABHAS PRABHAS 🔥🔥🔥🔥Never Seen before action in any Indian movie 🔥🔥🔥 hats off to the Action Choreographer and the producer who spend this much , its totally Worth it 👏."

"Live from Dubai Premiere .. 1st half : Adhbutamaina Mass Action Scenes 😍💥💥 Making + DOP 🔥 Darling screen presence lo 🤘👌👌 Blockbuster confirmed 💯🔥 Darling fans get ready ra 😍😍 Indian TOM CRUISE ippati nundi Darling Ante 😈💥 #Saaho #WorldSaahoDay."

Chowkidar Shinchan ❁ @BjpKaShinchan: Just saw the #Saaho Very disappointed 😵👎 S A V E M O N E Y

∞ @samuraijack543: "Very disappointed! 😞."

Abhi. @urstrulyAbhi__: "Sorry to say this but. Get Ready for Slow narration......#Saaho."

"#SaahoReview #Saaho grips u with interesting screenplay which gets muddled in between but races to the finish line with aplomb..#Prabhas is BONES BREAKER HIGH FLYING ACTION STAR while @ShraddhaKapoor shines too..Ending arc leading to climax will ensure BANG for ur BUCK.. 3.75/5."

"#Saaho what a movie man. Can't sleep now after watching. Full on entertainment guaranteed. #Prabhas will rule the world from now on. Top notch acting. Fight scene masterpiece #Saahoreview."

"#saaho don't miss it...edge of d seat thriller.... Interval twist🔥🔥🔥 climax fight #Prabhas nailed it.... must watch... #SaahoFeverEverywhere."