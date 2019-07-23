Saaho New Poster: Prabhas & Shraddha Kapoor Get High On Love!

Saaho has created a buzz with its high-octane action, songs, chemistry between the lead pair and an interesting star cast. Now, the makers have released a new poster featuring the lead pair Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor. The poster also has the new release date (August 30) on it.

The new poster depicts the sparkling chemistry between Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor as they both are seen locking their eyes on the poster. Recently, with the first song Psycho Saiyaan, we have witnessed the oozing chemistry between Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor and now, the recent outing with the poster has raised the excitement amongst the audience.

Releasing the new poster, makers took to their social media handle and shared the series of multilingual posters. Sharing the posters, the makers wrote, "Buckle up! We're coming to you on 30th Aug. #Saaho releasing worldwide on 30.08.2019!". (-sic). Have a look at it here.

Promising a better and bigger experience, the makers of Saaho announced the new release date. The film was earlier slated to release on August 15, 2019. But the makers postponed it to August 30.

Explaining the reason behind this decision, the official spokesperson for the producers revealed, "We want to bring the best to the audience. For bringing finesse to the action sequences, we need some more time. Although we are shifting the date from Independence Day, we want to stick to the month of Independence and patriotism with Saaho. We are dedicated to bringing the biggest movie on the largest scale."

Saaho is one of the most anticipated films, starring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor in leading roles. The movie is being shot in three languages, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, simultaneously. It also has a superlative ensemble cast of Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Panday, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay, Murali Sharma, amongst others, all the more reasons why the delay does deter the spirit of the audience who are looking forward to the release.

'Saaho' is a high-octane action thriller presented by T-Series, produced by UV Creations and directed by Sujeeth.

