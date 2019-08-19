Saaho Song Bad Boy: Prabhas & Jacqueline Fernandez's HOT Chemistry Will Leave You Asking For More!

The makers of 'Saaho' just released a new song from the album titled, 'Bad Boy' featuring Jacqueline Fernandez along with Prabhas. With their sizzling dance moves, the duo make you go wow and how! Undoubtedly, this is one of the hottest dance numbers of the year so far and surely going to rule the playlist because of it's peppy music.

The song is sung by Badshah, Neeti Mohan and composed and written by Badshah. The glimpses of the song were seen in the pre-release event of Saaho in Hyderabad which became a starter for the oomph that has taken over the world today.

The video showcases, Prabhas and Jacqueline setting the floor on fire with a backdrop of the pool party and with the various landscapes shot in Austria.

The makers released the song as they took to their social media handle and shared, "Groove to the tunes of #BadBoy! 🕺💃 Song Out now💥 #Prabhas @ShraddhaKapoor@Asli_Jacqueline @sujeethsign@Its_Badshah@neetimohan18."

Jacqueline Fernandez has set the record of giving chartbuster songs with her impeccable dance and killer moves. Considering Jacqueline's more than perfect dance skills, the maker had got her on board for this special song alongside Prabhas which gives the audience a brand new pair on screen with the upcoming song of Saaho 'Bad Boy' which has upped the excitement meter already.

The earlier songs have gone off very well with millions of views and on the playlist along with garnering immense appreciation from the audience.

'Saaho' also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Jackie Shroff, Mandira Bedi, Chunkey Panday among others. The high-octane thriller will be releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on August 30, 2019.

