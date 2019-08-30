Saaho Poster Copied? Bengaluru Artist LASHES OUT At Makers For Plagiarizing Her Artwork

After a long wait, Prabhas-Shraddha Kapoor's much-anticipated film, 'Saaho' finally released in theatrical screens today. The film opened to mixed reviews with the critics panning the movie for its weak story and screenplay.

Meanwhile, the action-thriller has hit a new controversy after a Bengaluru based artist alleged that a poster of the film has been plagiarized by her artwork.

An artist called Shilo Shiv Suleman alleged that a poster of 'Saaho' which features the lead pair walking hand in hand with large metallic installations mimicking flower petals, is an exact copy of her art installations at Burning Man from 2017.

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor's latest film Saaho is in troubled waters again for plagiarising another artist's work. A third poster of the film has evidently copied artist Shilo Shiv Suleman's installations at Burning Man from 2017.

Revealing what inspired her artwork and calling out the makers of 'Saaho' for plagiarism, Shilo posted on her Instagram page, "Pulse and bloom is a biofeedback installation that reacts to people's heartbeats, and it came to exist because of a series of personal relationships. It was born from love (like me). We had support from @burningman but we also pulled out of our own pockets to make it manifest. I left my home for the first time, moved to another country, went out into that desert. It cost me a heart." (sic).

Check out the post here.

Even Diet Sabya who is known for calling out blatant copies and plagiarism on Instagram page, posted, "Breaking: Prabhas-Shraddha Kapoor Film to Break Avengers Endgame Opening Day Record, Didn't find the budget to produce original artwork for poster."

