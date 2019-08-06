English
    Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor Looks MAGICAL In A Burgundy Wine Gown In These New Stills!

    By
    |

    Shraddha Kapoor will be sharing screen space with 'Baahubali' star Prabhas for the first time in Sujeeth's 'Saaho'. After the mind-blowing teaser, the makers unveiled two songs, 'Psycho Saiyyan' and 'Enni Sohni'. Both tracks left the audience asking for more.

    Creating all the buzz by dropping sneak peeks from Saaho, Shraddha recently shared stills from the recently-released song 'Enni Sohni' and boy, these pictures just brightened up our day. Have a look at it for yourself.

    Oh-so-beautiful

    The actress shared this still and captioned it, "#EnniSoni #SAAHO styled by @leepakshiellawadi assisted by @snehagajula007 make up @shraddha.naik hair @rohan_jagtap_ @menonnikita ❤️ #SaahoOn30thAugust." (sic)

    We Just Can't Get Enough Of Shraddha's Hypnotising Looks

    Looking like a goddess, Shraddha is seen in a burgundy wine gown matched with dramatic silhouettes and dangling black earrings. Giving us fashion inspiration and good vibes, she definitely steals the show with this look.

    Colour Play

    She shared one more still where she is posing against a scenic backdrop with red color (gulaal) all around. Well, this one is our favourite click. Speaking about the song, Prabhas and Shraddha's chemistry in this romantic track has been well-received by the audience.

    Arjun Kapoor Takes A Dig At Shraddha

    While we can't stop drooling over Shraddha's stunning looks in these amazing pictures, Arjun Kapoor trolled the actress and commented, "hectic sneeze reaction". (sic)

    Shraddha plays a cop in 'Saaho'. She was earlier quoted as saying, "I am super excited to play the role of a cop for the first time. It's such a privilege. The police do so much for the country it's an honour for me to represent them. "

    Saaho: Here's How Shraddha Kapoor Trained To Play A Cop In This Prabhas Starrer!

