Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor Looks MAGICAL In A Burgundy Wine Gown In These New Stills!

Oh-so-beautiful

The actress shared this still and captioned it, "#EnniSoni #SAAHO styled by @leepakshiellawadi assisted by @snehagajula007 make up @shraddha.naik hair @rohan_jagtap_ @menonnikita ❤️ #SaahoOn30thAugust." (sic)

We Just Can't Get Enough Of Shraddha's Hypnotising Looks

Looking like a goddess, Shraddha is seen in a burgundy wine gown matched with dramatic silhouettes and dangling black earrings. Giving us fashion inspiration and good vibes, she definitely steals the show with this look.

Colour Play

She shared one more still where she is posing against a scenic backdrop with red color (gulaal) all around. Well, this one is our favourite click. Speaking about the song, Prabhas and Shraddha's chemistry in this romantic track has been well-received by the audience.

Arjun Kapoor Takes A Dig At Shraddha

While we can't stop drooling over Shraddha's stunning looks in these amazing pictures, Arjun Kapoor trolled the actress and commented, "hectic sneeze reaction". (sic)

Shraddha plays a cop in 'Saaho'. She was earlier quoted as saying, "I am super excited to play the role of a cop for the first time. It's such a privilege. The police do so much for the country it's an honour for me to represent them. "