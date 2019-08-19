English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Saaho Song Bad Boy: Jacqueline Fernandez Opens Up About Matching Steps With Prabhas

    By
    |

    Jacqueline Fernandez has set the record of giving chartbuster songs with her impeccable dance and killer moves. The actress is now all set to sizzle in Saaho's upcoming song 'Bad Boy' featuring her and lead actor Prabhas. Meanwhile, the audience is eagerly awaiting for this groovy number to add on to their playlists!

    Considering Jacqueline's more than perfect dance skills, the makers had got her on board for this special song alongside Prabhas which gives the audience a brand new pair on the big screen.

    saaho

    The actress recently shot the special song for 'Saaho' with Prabhas in Austria. On her first-ever collaboration with the 'Baahubali' actor and her overall experience working with the team down South, Jacqueline Fernandez shared, "We went into this song completely blindfolded, and yet, it's turned out very well. It's the first time that I worked with a team down South, and I was amazed that they work at such a fast pace. They're so professional and well-prepared. Prabhas rehearsed all his moves with me on the set till he had nailed it."

    The first glimpse of the song 'Bad Boy' was shown at the special pre-release event of Saaho in Hyderabad. Since then, the applauds are pouring in and fans can't keep calm to witness the magic of Jacqueline and Prabhas together on screen for the first time ever in 'Saaho'.

    Check out the glimpses here.

    Meanwhile, 'Saaho' has already hit the right chord across the quarters with its superb trailer and the songs that have been released, so far. The fans are all set for Jacqueline and Prabhas's new song 'Bad Boy' to hit the internet.

    The whole nation is ready to celebrate the World Saaho Day on 30th of August as the film releases on the same day. Starring Prabhas, an actor who enjoys pan India appeal. Paired with Shraddha Kapoor, the movie is being shot in three languages, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, simultaneously.

    'Saaho' is a high octane action thriller which is presented by T-Series, produced by UV Creations and directed by Sujeeth and is set to hit the theatres on August 30, 2019.

    Prabhas Slams Rumours Of Dating Anushka Shetty; Clarifies On Paycheck of Rs 100 Crore For Saaho

    More SAAHO News

    Story first published: Monday, August 19, 2019, 11:24 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 19, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue