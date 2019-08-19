Saaho Song Bad Boy: Jacqueline Fernandez Opens Up About Matching Steps With Prabhas

Jacqueline Fernandez has set the record of giving chartbuster songs with her impeccable dance and killer moves. The actress is now all set to sizzle in Saaho's upcoming song 'Bad Boy' featuring her and lead actor Prabhas. Meanwhile, the audience is eagerly awaiting for this groovy number to add on to their playlists!

Considering Jacqueline's more than perfect dance skills, the makers had got her on board for this special song alongside Prabhas which gives the audience a brand new pair on the big screen.

The actress recently shot the special song for 'Saaho' with Prabhas in Austria. On her first-ever collaboration with the 'Baahubali' actor and her overall experience working with the team down South, Jacqueline Fernandez shared, "We went into this song completely blindfolded, and yet, it's turned out very well. It's the first time that I worked with a team down South, and I was amazed that they work at such a fast pace. They're so professional and well-prepared. Prabhas rehearsed all his moves with me on the set till he had nailed it."

The first glimpse of the song 'Bad Boy' was shown at the special pre-release event of Saaho in Hyderabad. Since then, the applauds are pouring in and fans can't keep calm to witness the magic of Jacqueline and Prabhas together on screen for the first time ever in 'Saaho'.

Check out the glimpses here.

Meanwhile, 'Saaho' has already hit the right chord across the quarters with its superb trailer and the songs that have been released, so far. The fans are all set for Jacqueline and Prabhas's new song 'Bad Boy' to hit the internet.

The whole nation is ready to celebrate the World Saaho Day on 30th of August as the film releases on the same day. Starring Prabhas, an actor who enjoys pan India appeal. Paired with Shraddha Kapoor, the movie is being shot in three languages, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, simultaneously.

'Saaho' is a high octane action thriller which is presented by T-Series, produced by UV Creations and directed by Sujeeth and is set to hit the theatres on August 30, 2019.

