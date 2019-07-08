Saaho Song 'Psycho Saiyaan': Prabhas & Shraddha Kapoor Raise Up The Heat In This Party Song

After the mind-blowing teaser, the makers of 'Saaho' have now released the first song from the film titled 'Pyscho Saiyaan'. Featuring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor, the party track will make you want to hit the dance floor right away.

In a never seen before avatar, the ultra-charming Prabhas is seen oozing oomph and swag while swooning to the rhythm of the song alongside the sizzling Shraddha Kapoor who is dancing like a dream. With vocals by Dhvani Bhanushali and Sachet Tandon, the track has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi.

Check out the song video here-

The song is set to be another hit on the charts and is sure to have everyone groove on the dance floors in every party. What do you folks think?

Ever since the first glimpse of Prabhas was released by the makers with the series of 'Shades of Saaho' from the film, the female fans of the actor have gone all gaga over his new look and have not shied away from pouring all their love for the star who holds a pan-Indian appeal. The newly released track will surely make them go weak in their knees.

Speaking about the film, Saaho has Shraddha Kapoor playing a cop for the first time. The film has action sequences choreographed by Hollywood action director Kenny Bates. Saaho boosts of an ensemble cast which includes Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Jackie Shroff, Chunky Panday, Evelyn Sharma, Mahesh Manjrekar and Mandira Bedi. The film is slated to lock horns with Akshay Kumar's Mission Mangal and John Abraham's Batla House on August 15, 2019.

A Mishap On Saaho Sets? Prabhas's Presence Of Mind Calms A Terrified Shraddha Kapoor