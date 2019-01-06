English
 »   »   »  Saaho: This New Still Featuring Prabhas Will Make Your Wait For The Film Harder!

Saaho: This New Still Featuring Prabhas Will Make Your Wait For The Film Harder!

By
    After the blockbuster success of 'Baahubali: The Beginning' and 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' who created a storm at the box office, everyone is eagerly waiting to watch Prabhas in yet another-action packed avatar in Saaho. Earlier, the makers of the film had released Shades of Saaho on the occasion of the superstar's birthday.

    Now, we have come across a new still from the film featuring Prabhas in a fierce and powerful avatar. Check out the picture here-

    Ready, Steady, Zoom

    The still looks like an action sequence where Prabhas is seen zooming into a tunnel on his bike.

    The Action On The Big Screen Will Be Real

    Prabhas had earlier told Gulf News in an interview, "Kenny Bates [Hollywood stunt choreographer behind films such as Fast & The Furious] wanted to do everything live. We prepared a lot for them. What you see on screen will all be real. He wanted the cars to fly and we have done something new after a long time."

    He further added, "There's very little computer graphics involved making it an authentic experience for the viewers."

    Prabhas On Working With Shraddha Kapoor In Saaho

    "I have never worked with a Bollywood actor before and she is the best choice for the role. We are very lucky to have her on board. Her character is not just like coming and going or just there for the songs. The character is very important and adds a lot of weight to the story.

    It is one of the most important characters in the film. She has some amazing action sequences also. It is a very strong character. She is a very hard-working actor and she is very comfortable (on the sets).

    Most of the actresses I have worked with have started their career in South and then shifted to Bollywood. Shraddha is already a Bollywood star, but she is very dedicated."

    Mark The Date In Your Calendar

    Written and directed by Sujeeth, Saaho is a trilingual which will release Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The film is slated to lock horns at the box office with Akshay Kumar's Mission Mangal and John Abraham's Batla House on 15th August, 2019.

    Read more about: prabhas saaho shraddha kapoor
    Story first published: Sunday, January 6, 2019, 12:31 [IST]
