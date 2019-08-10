Saaho Trailer Twitter Reaction: Fans Left With Goosebumps; Call It 'Next Level Stuff'!

The long wait finally comes to an end! The makers of Prabhas-Shraddha Kapoor starrer 'Saaho' have dropped the official trailer of the film. The action-thriller has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced.

After a gripping teaser and two amazing songs, the trailer of Saaho has finally been unveiled and we must say, it's worth the wait. It's slick with loads of high-octane action sequences and romance.

Meanwhile, as soon as the trailer hit online circuits, netizens took to Twitter to shower it with praises.

TheIndian @infinite_rajiv "#SaahoTrailer Can't imagine the no. For this one. Ready to thrash records. Power pack. Feeling proud after watching. Indian cinema is on right track. Can't wait to watch this prabhas volcano." (sic) Iqbal Khursheed @IQBALKHURSHEEDm "#SaahoTrailer is a storm, which will re-write the history. #Prabhas is going to become first ever #Indian #Superstar superstar with #Saaho. #SaahoTrailerDay." (sic) Sanjay Chandra @i_sanjayy "Had my doubts after teaser on director but this trailer is next-level stuff. Telugu cinema is shining and setting standards yo. Action with elevations and emotions. World cinema here we come. Crazy presentation on the action! #SaahoTrailer." (sic) AVNEET @avneet_cool "#SaahoTrailer is just mind-blowing stuff. Prabhas is going to give another pan India blockbuster. Action & VFX is top notch . #SaahoTrailerEuphoria." (sic) ISMART Madhu @jenna_madhu "Prabhas will hit a SIX out of the Park from the stadium! After Baahubali, here comes another international product from Prabhas. UV Creations and Sujeet have given the glimpses of a Hollywood range film with this trailer.bWaiting for the night of 29 August! #SaahoTrailer." (sic)

Saaho Trailer Out: Prabhas Impresses Big Time