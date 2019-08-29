Saand Ki Aankh: Bhumi Pednekar & Taapsee Pannu Talk About Sharp Shooting, Chandro & Prakashi Tomar

Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu starrer 'Saand Ki Aankh' promises to bring us an inspirational story with a generous mix of entertainment. The film is based on the true story of Chandro Tomar and Prakashi Tomar, who are India's oldest sharp shooters. Together, they have won over 30 championships which they competed in, after they turned 65.

On National Sports Day, both Bhumi and Taapsee spoke about how privileged they feel to have essayed these roles, and shared anecdotes of when they were shooting for the film.

Talking about how much she learnt from Chandro Tomar, Bhumi said, "Sharp shooting is a very interesting sport and playing the role of Chandro Tomar has taught me so much about the game. I interacted with so many people living in that village of Meerut and got to know how passionate everyone seems to be about sharp shooting."

"They work so hard to ace this sport that it gives me goose bumps. The excitement for the sport is growing and I hope that more interesting sportsmen come up for this," she added.

Taapsee said, "To play the role of a woman, who against all odds, picked up the gun and shot her way to glory and success at that age has been so inspiring.

"While shooting for the film, I lived with them in their house. I saw how both of them encourage the game of sharp shooting. Despite coming from a rural place, these two women have shown me that Indian women are no less than anyone else in the world when it comes to sports, strong will and fighting for their dream," she added.

Saand Ki Aankh is directed by Tushar Hiranandani, and is co-produced by Anurag Kashyap. The film also stars Prakash Jha. It is set to release on October 25 this year.

Watch the teaser here -

