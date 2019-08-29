English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Saand Ki Aankh: Bhumi Pednekar & Taapsee Pannu Talk About Sharp Shooting, Chandro & Prakashi Tomar

    By
    |

    Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu starrer 'Saand Ki Aankh' promises to bring us an inspirational story with a generous mix of entertainment. The film is based on the true story of Chandro Tomar and Prakashi Tomar, who are India's oldest sharp shooters. Together, they have won over 30 championships which they competed in, after they turned 65.

    Saand Ki Aankh: Bhumi & Taapsee Talk About Sharp Shooting

    On National Sports Day, both Bhumi and Taapsee spoke about how privileged they feel to have essayed these roles, and shared anecdotes of when they were shooting for the film.

    Talking about how much she learnt from Chandro Tomar, Bhumi said, "Sharp shooting is a very interesting sport and playing the role of Chandro Tomar has taught me so much about the game. I interacted with so many people living in that village of Meerut and got to know how passionate everyone seems to be about sharp shooting."

    "They work so hard to ace this sport that it gives me goose bumps. The excitement for the sport is growing and I hope that more interesting sportsmen come up for this," she added.

    Taapsee said, "To play the role of a woman, who against all odds, picked up the gun and shot her way to glory and success at that age has been so inspiring.

    "While shooting for the film, I lived with them in their house. I saw how both of them encourage the game of sharp shooting. Despite coming from a rural place, these two women have shown me that Indian women are no less than anyone else in the world when it comes to sports, strong will and fighting for their dream," she added.

    Saand Ki Aankh is directed by Tushar Hiranandani, and is co-produced by Anurag Kashyap. The film also stars Prakash Jha. It is set to release on October 25 this year.

    Watch the teaser here -

    MOST READ: Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Khan Begins Her Career; Shares Photo From Set!

    More SAAND KI AANKH News

    Story first published: Thursday, August 29, 2019, 20:35 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 29, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue