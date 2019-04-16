Saand Ki Aankh First Look: Taapsee Pannu & Bhumi Pednekar Hit The Bull's Eye As 'Shooter Daadis'

Meet The 'Shooter Daadis'

Taapsee and Bhumi play the role of Chandro and Prakashi Tomar, two octogenarian sharpshooters from Uttar Pradesh's Johri village in Bagpat district. For those who ain't aware, they are the world's oldest sharpshooters.

The Girls Pack A Punch

Sharing the first look posters, Taapsee wrote, "They challenged their age, fought their way and shot to fame in the shooting game. First Look Out Now. #SaandKiAankhThisDiwali."

The Film Was Earlier Titled 'Womaniya'

However, because of a controversy that erupted over the rights of the title held by Pritish Nandy, who reportedly demanded an "extortion" sum of Rs 1 crore for the title from the makers, the film had to be renamed as 'Saand Ki Aankh'.

Saand Ki Aankh Is A Beautiful Script

"When I do a film I relate to one thing in a character to start off but here there is not a single thing I can relate to. My age, background, the language is not similar, I am not fond of shooting as well. Everything is alien to me.

But it is a beautiful script that touched my heart and I couldn't say no to it. If this film works then people will remember us for life or maybe they will laugh at us." Taapsee was earlier quoted as saying by PTI.