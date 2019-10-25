Saand Ki Aankh Full Movie Leaked Online On Tamilrockers To Download In HD Print!

As disheartening as it sounds, but the Hindi film industry is unable to protect its films from being leaked on the first day of the releases. After Housefull 4's leak, Taapsee Pannu-Bhumi Pednekar's Saand Ki Aankh also got leaked on the notorious site, Tamilrockers. The saddest part is that the full movie has been leaked in good print, which can prevent many people from booking tickets since they can rather watch the movie at home, spending no buck!

However, there are many people, who prefer to watch the film on the big screen if the reviews are outstanding. Having said that, Saand Ki Aankh has got better reviews than Housefull 4 and Made In China and if things go right, the film's business might not suffer at the box office.

Apart from critics, netizens are also quite impressed with Taapsee and Bhumi's performances in the film.