Saand Ki Aankh Full Movie Leaked Online On Tamilrockers To Download In HD Print!
As disheartening as it sounds, but the Hindi film industry is unable to protect its films from being leaked on the first day of the releases. After Housefull 4's leak, Taapsee Pannu-Bhumi Pednekar's Saand Ki Aankh also got leaked on the notorious site, Tamilrockers. The saddest part is that the full movie has been leaked in good print, which can prevent many people from booking tickets since they can rather watch the movie at home, spending no buck!
However, there are many people, who prefer to watch the film on the big screen if the reviews are outstanding. Having said that, Saand Ki Aankh has got better reviews than Housefull 4 and Made In China and if things go right, the film's business might not suffer at the box office.
Apart from critics, netizens are also quite impressed with Taapsee and Bhumi's performances in the film.
Tiger।Fan Account😘 @ShipraMehta30
"@bhumipednekar Saw #SaandKiAankh It was outstanding! Brilliant performance by @taapsee & @bhumipednekar You guys put your 3000 percent in it 😍😍😍 Must watch in theatres only 😎😎 You will love it.. Full paisa vasool. ⭐⭐⭐⭐/5 🔥🔥."
Apurv Nagpal @apurvnagpal
"#SaandKiAankh #MovieReview At last, a #sports #movie that doesn't get predictable. And a #feminist film that doesn't preach. Highly recommended, a must watch."
Ashish @AshishKumar_10
"Speechless... What an inspiring story.... #SaandKiAankh is the surprise of this #Diwali2019 and a must watch for incredible performances by @taapsee & @bhumipednekar. Go to your nearby theatre and watch this masterpiece!!"
अधिवक्ता योगेश अवस्थी🇮🇳 TPN @Yogesh_adv_ava
"क्या निशाना लगाती हो दादी जी #SaandKiAankh is the surprise of this #Diwali2019 and a must watch for incredible performances by @taapsee & @bhumipednekar."
For the unversed, Saand Ki Aankh is based on the lives of India's octogenarian sharpshooters Chandro Tomar and Prakashi Tomar, played by Taapsee and Bhumi, respectively.
(Social media posts are unedited)