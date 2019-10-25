    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Saand Ki Aankh Full Movie Leaked Online On Tamilrockers To Download In HD Print!

      By Lekhaka
      |

      As disheartening as it sounds, but Hindi film industry is unable to protect its film from being leaked on its first day of release. After Housefull 4's leak, Taapsee Pannu-Bhumi Pednekar's Saand Ki Aankh also gets leaked on the notorious site, Tamilrockers. The saddest part is that the full movie has been leaked in good print, which can prevent many people from booking tickets and they can rather watch the movie at home, without spending any buck!

      However, there are many people, who prefer to watch the film on the big screen if the reviews are outstanding. Having said that, Saand Ki Aankh has gotten better reviews than Housefull 4 and Made In China and if things go right, the film's business might not suffer at the box office.

      Apart from critics, netizens are also quite impressed with Taapsee and Bhumi's performances in the film.

      Tiger।Fan Account😘 @ShipraMehta30

      Tiger।Fan Account😘 @ShipraMehta30

      "@bhumipednekar Saw #SaandKiAankh It was outstanding! Brilliant performance by @taapsee & @bhumipednekar You guys put your 3000 percent in it 😍😍😍 Must watch in theatres only 😎😎 You will love it.. Full paisa vasool. ⭐⭐⭐⭐/5 🔥🔥."

      Apurv Nagpal @apurvnagpal

      Apurv Nagpal @apurvnagpal

      "#SaandKiAankh #MovieReview At last, a #sports #movie that doesn't get predictable. And a #feminist film that doesn't preach. Highly recommended, a must watch."

      Ashish @AshishKumar_10

      Ashish @AshishKumar_10

      "Speechless... What an inspiring story.... #SaandKiAankh is the surprise of this #Diwali2019 and a must watch for incredible performances by @taapsee & @bhumipednekar. Go to your nearby theatre and watch this masterpiece!!"

      अधिवक्ता योगेश अवस्थी🇮🇳 TPN @Yogesh_adv_ava

      अधिवक्ता योगेश अवस्थी🇮🇳 TPN @Yogesh_adv_ava

      "क्या निशाना लगाती हो दादी जी #SaandKiAankh is the surprise of this #Diwali2019 and a must watch for incredible performances by @taapsee & @bhumipednekar."

      For the unversed, Saand Ki Aankh is based on the lives of India's octogenarian sharpshooters Chandro Tomar and Prakashi Tomar, played by Taapsee and Bhumi, respectively.

      Read more about: saand ki aankh tamilrockers
      Story first published: Friday, October 25, 2019, 16:43 [IST]
      Other articles published on Oct 25, 2019
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue