Saand Ki Aankh Movie Review: Live Audience Reaction Update

The much-awaited movie of Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar, Saand Ki Aankh has arrived in theatres today and despite all the age controversy, the film managed to create a good buzz. Saand Ki Aankh, which is based on the world's oldest sharpshooters Chandro and Prakashi Tomar, chronicles the story of these two women from Uttar Pradesh, played by Taapsee and Bhumi. The film is produced by Reliance Entertainment, Anurag Kashyap and Nidhi Parmar, and directed by debutante Tushar Hiranandani.

Sukanya Verma @SukanyaVerma: "Appreciated the effort in Taapsee and Bhumi's performances...but Saand Ki Aankh didn't work for me."

Nighat Abbass @abbas_nighat: "Hey, watch #SaandKiAankh today, amazing story of two wonderful dadis @realshooterdadi Ji and @shooterdadi Ji, very inspiring and motivational!! And wonderfully portrayed by @taapsee and @bhumipednekar !!"

Parimal Sarkar @ParimalSarkar12: "मुझे फिल्म बहुत ज़्यादा पसंद आयी और इसे देखने के बाद मैं आपका पक्का फैन हो गया हूँ! आपने पूरे विश्व की औरतों को प्रेरणा दी है."

Bollywood Junction @mAyUrStUdIoS: "#SaandkiAankh a film on 2 women's inspiring war against misogyny in rural India who revel in breaking stereotypes, defies conventional logic. MIND-BLOWING 👌 performance by @bhumipednekar @taapsee. Fireworks begins at Boxoffice. MUST WATCH .. @RelianceEnt RATINGS : ⭐⭐⭐⭐."

N J @Nilzrav : "#SaandKiAankh is for every person in the audience. It was a lovely sight to see the male members cheering for these badass old women on screen❤ I hope we give this film a chance and come-out celebrating victory of true fighters from our desi soils👊 Rating: 4.25/5 [MORE POWER]"

Akshaye Rathi @akshayerathi: "Extremely proud of @taapsee & @bhumipednekar for the fight they have put up to generate anticipation & excitement around #SaandKiAankh on a cluttered release date. Your confidence is contagious & it will make people come to the cinemas to enjoy the film! You are gladiators!😎."

