    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Saand Ki Aankh Movie Review: Live Audience Reaction Update

      By
      |

      The much-awaited movie of Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar, Saand Ki Aankh has arrived in theatres today and despite all the age controversy, the film managed to create a good buzz. Saand Ki Aankh, which is based on the world's oldest sharpshooters Chandro and Prakashi Tomar, chronicles the story of these two women from Uttar Pradesh, played by Taapsee and Bhumi. The film is produced by Reliance Entertainment, Anurag Kashyap and Nidhi Parmar, and directed by debutante Tushar Hiranandani.

      Check out the live audience reaction here...

      saand-ki-aankh-movie-review-live-audience-reaction-update

      Sukanya Verma @SukanyaVerma: "Appreciated the effort in Taapsee and Bhumi's performances...but Saand Ki Aankh didn't work for me."

      Nighat Abbass @abbas_nighat: "Hey, watch #SaandKiAankh today, amazing story of two wonderful dadis @realshooterdadi Ji and @shooterdadi Ji, very inspiring and motivational!! And wonderfully portrayed by @taapsee and @bhumipednekar !!"

      Parimal Sarkar @ParimalSarkar12: "मुझे फिल्म बहुत ज़्यादा पसंद आयी और इसे देखने के बाद मैं आपका पक्का फैन हो गया हूँ! आपने पूरे विश्व की औरतों को प्रेरणा दी है."

      Bollywood Junction @mAyUrStUdIoS: "#SaandkiAankh a film on 2 women's inspiring war against misogyny in rural India who revel in breaking stereotypes, defies conventional logic. MIND-BLOWING 👌 performance by @bhumipednekar @taapsee. Fireworks begins at Boxoffice. MUST WATCH .. @RelianceEnt RATINGS : ⭐⭐⭐⭐."

      N J @Nilzrav : "#SaandKiAankh is for every person in the audience. It was a lovely sight to see the male members cheering for these badass old women on screen❤ I hope we give this film a chance and come-out celebrating victory of true fighters from our desi soils👊 Rating: 4.25/5 [MORE POWER]"

      Akshaye Rathi @akshayerathi: "Extremely proud of @taapsee & @bhumipednekar for the fight they have put up to generate anticipation & excitement around #SaandKiAankh on a cluttered release date. Your confidence is contagious & it will make people come to the cinemas to enjoy the film! You are gladiators!😎."

      Going by the live reviews, the film has surely managed to shine among the moviegoers!

      (Social media posts are unedited)

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue