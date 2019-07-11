English
    Saand Ki Aankh Teaser: Taapsee Pannu & Bhumi Pednekar Hit The Bull's Eye In This First Glimpse!

    By
    |

    Know for nailing it on-screen with their impressive acting chops, Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar will be seen sharing screen space together for the first time in 'Saand Ki Aankh'. After the super intriguing posters and stills, the makers dropped the teaser of the film a while ago.

    For those who ain't aware, the film follows the exciting story of the world's oldest sharpshooters Chandro and Prakashi Tomar and marks the directorial debut of acclaimed scriptwriter Tushar Hiranandani.

    skan

    Taapsee took to her Twitter handle to share the teaser and wrote, "यो तो बस सुरुआत है, क्यूँकि तन बुड्ढा होवे है मन बुड्ढा ना होवै #SaandKiAankhTeaser." Bhumi Pednekar too took to her social media page and captioned it as, "It's here! #SaandKiAankh."

    Check out the video here.

    Going by the looks of the teaser, we just can't wait to see both the leading ladies explode fireworks on the big screens this Diwali.

    Speaking about how she prepped up for her role, Taapsee earlier shared in a DNA interview, "Three hours would be spent on the face everyday (to transform) and another hour in removing the make-up. And, before we started filming, we had worked on the body language, dialect, etc." She further added, "My mother is 60, but her walk is neither weird nor does she limp. But women in the village do things differently than those in the city. Their chores are different, so I had to observe the way they stand, and the manner in which they walk based on the work they do."

    When asked about her working experience with her co-star Bhumi Pednekar, the 'Game Over' actress shared, "A lot of actors are good, and there are some who are intelligent, Bhumi is an intelligent actor. She preps for the part and actually does her homework. She has a notebook in which she writes her notes for various scenes. I, on the other hand, am spontaneous. When I used to see her prep, I would feel like such a useless actor. Plus, she knows how to use her surroundings, and the props around. Not many actors do it, but Bhumi is intelligent and does that."

    Anurag Kashyap is the creative producer of this film which also stars Vineet Singh and Prakash Jha. Saand Ki Aankh is slated to hit the theatrical screens this Diwali.

    Story first published: Thursday, July 11, 2019, 11:39 [IST]
