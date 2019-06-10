Sadak 2: Details About Alia Bhatt's New Look In The Film REVEALED!

Though swamped with the current schedule of Brahmastra in Varanasi, Alia Bhatt recently began shooting for her father Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2. After an extended look test with Alia, the team opted to go with a no make-up look for her. The actress had earlier gone sans make-up in films like Highway, Udta Punjab and Raazi.

A source revealed, "It's a powerful story which leaves a lot of heavy lifting to be done by Alia. For the first schedule, the actress will don a naked look on her face. For the first few days of the shoot, she was ready in 25 minutes speeding up the work on shoot. They were in fact able to finish a lot more scenes than they hoped for before she left for Brahmastra."

Alia will be directed by her father Mahesh Bhatt for the first time in the film. A sequel of Sadak, the film stars the actress as the lead who is on a tryst to expose a powerful Godman (played by Makrand Deshpande).

A Mumbai Mirror report had earlier quoted a source as saying, "It is an intense and challenging role, and Makrand has already started acting workshops with Bhatt saab. Like Maharani, played by Sadashiv Amrapurkar in the Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt-starrer Sadak, a unique look is being designed for him in the sequel."

Before kick-starting the film's shoot, Alia had posted on her Instagram page, "Today is Day 1 of 'Sadak 2'. And that's my father, now also my director, holding the clap. I begin shoot in a few days and honestly, I'm petrified. I feel like a tiny mouse trying to climb a beautiful, immense, emotional mountain. I hope I make it to the top and if I fall I hope I'm able to get up again. It's a tough climb but from everything I've seen and everything I've heard, I know every single step and misstep will be worth it! Here's to movies, family, dreams and starting out on a brand NEW journey! And what a journey it's going to be!!!!"

Mahesh Bhatt had earlier revealed that Sadak 2 is about love, loss and redemption. The film also stars Aditya Roy, Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt. It is slated to hit the big screens on March 25 next year.

Alia Bhatt Reacts To Reports Of Scouting Wedding Location With Boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor!