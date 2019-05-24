English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    'Sadak 2' First Schedule Wrapped

    By Pti
    |
    Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur & Sanjay Dutt's Sadak 2 wraps its first schedule: Check out |FilmiBeat

    It's the first schedule wrap for Sadak 2, actor Pooja Bhatt announced on Thursday. Sadak 2 is a sequel to the 1991 original, which starred Pooja and Sanjay Dutt. Both Sanjay and Pooja are returning for the sequel. The actor took to Twitter to share the news.

    "And it's a wrap for our first schedule of 'Sadak 2'. You know you're onto something special when you wake up the morning after with a longing to be back on set. Thank you @MaheshNBhatt @duttsanjay @aliaa08 @visheshfilms #JayPatel #AkiNarula and the entire crew for everything and more," Pooja tweeted alongside a photo from the movie sets.

    sadak-2-first-schedule-wrapped

    Mahesh Bhatt, who also helmed the original film, is returning to the director's chair after almost two decades with the follow-up. It also marks his first collaboration with daughter Alia. His last directorial was 1999 film Kartoos.

    Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal Have Already Taken Their Relationship To Next Level?

    Actor Aditya Roy Kapoor is a new addition to the cast along with Alia Bhatt. The film is scheduled to hit the screens on July 10, 2020.

    More SADAK 2 News

    Read more about: sadak 2
    Story first published: Friday, May 24, 2019, 17:12 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 24, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue