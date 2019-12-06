Saiee Manjrekar's Throwback Photo With Salman Khan: Actress Kept Chocolate Wrappers From First Meet

One of the reasons why everyone is eagerly waiting for the release of Salman Khan's 'Dabangg 3' is that it marks the Bollywood debut of Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Saiee Manjrekar.

While fans just can't wait to see the star kid on the big screen, recently a childhood picture of Saiee with the 'Kick' actor surfaced on social media and went viral in no time. Later in an interview with the Times of India, the actress opened up about that viral picture.

Walking down memory lane, the 'Dabangg 3' actress shared, "I have a very vivid memory of the day. So papa was going to Salman Sir's house for a meeting and I was like even I want to come and meet him. So I went with papa and that's the day when we clicked the picture. "

She further added, "I was really hungry and that's when Salman Sir offered me a tray full of chocolates. I had kept the wrappers of the chocolates until a few years back as well. This was even shared on one of my first Instagram accounts which I was never supposed to share, so I think this is from there that it's gone viral."

On the other hand, recently when Sonakshi Sinha was asked about Salman romancing actresses younger than him, the leading lady had said, "You should ask him only, no? What is he eating or what is he doing to keep looking so young and keep romancing the younger girls with every film."

Directed by Prabhu Deva, 'Dabangg 3' stars Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar and Kannada superstar Kiccha Sudeep as the main antagonist. The film is slated to hit the theatrical screens on December 20, 2019.

