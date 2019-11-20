Saif Ali Khan And Tabu Starrer Jawaani Jaaneman Will Now Release On This Date

Saif Ali Khan and Tabu will be reuniting soon on-screen in their upcoming film Jawaani Jaaneman. According to the latest media reports, the movie’s release date has been pushed. Jawaani Jaaneman will now hit the screens early next year on Valentine’s day weekend, on February 7, 2020.

The film features Saif Ali Khan as a 40-year-old father while Alaia Furniturewalla is all set to make her debut and will be essaying the role of his daughter. The shooting of the Nitin Kakkar directorial kick-started in June of this year in London and the film seems to have locked its release date in 2020.

While the release date had not been officially stated earlier, the latest reports have confirmed its arrival date. The film reunites Saif Ali Khan and Tabu after twenty long years. They were last seen together in Hum Saath Saath Hain that released in 1999. The movie also marks the Bollywood debut of Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaia Furniturewalla. The upcoming film also stars Chunkey Panday, Kubbra Sait and Rameet Sandhu in pivotal roles. Saif Ali Khan will be seen as Amar Khanna, Tabu as Jaya Bakshi and Alaia Furniturewala as Gauri Khanna.

Tabu was last seen in the Ajay Devgn starrer 'De De Pyaar De'. The movie was received well by the audiences, especially Tabu’s role and performance. On the other hand, Saif Ali Khan was last seen in Navdeep Singh’s 'Laal Kaptaan' and also the highly-acclaimed, Sacred Games.