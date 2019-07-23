English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Saif Ali Khan Answers Whether His Son Ibrahim Ali Khan Will Enter Bollywood Soon; Read Up!

    By
    |

    Star kids following in the footsteps of their parents and entering the world of Bollywood is something that happens all the time. While some argue that star kids have an unfair advantage when it comes to getting entry into the industry, others argue that although they do have an advantage, they cannot make it without proving their worth. Which is what Sara Ali Khan, daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, did last year when she made a fantastic debut with Kedarnath, followed by a smashing performance in Simmba. Now many are wondering whether her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan will soon follow suit. Read to find out what his dad, Saif has to say about that!

    Saif On Whether His Son Ibrahim Will Make His Debut Soon

    In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Saif Ali Khan spoke about the possibility of his son Ibrahim Ali Khan getting into Bollywood. Saif definitely wants him to give it a shot, but wishes he completes his university education first.

    "He should, he's looking good, better looking than I am! He's a very charming guy. I definitely think all of my children would be interested in acting. We're an acting family, the whole bunch of us are in the industry. So I'm sure. He's still a little young, and I'm keener that he does university first. Then, of course, we'll support him in whatever he wants to do," said Saif.

    On the work front for Saif, he is currently in London shooting for Jawaani Jaaneman, in which he will play the role of a father to the character played by Alaia F. Alaia, who is the daughter of Pooja Bedi, will debut with this film.

    Sara, on the other hand, has wrapped up shooting for Aaj Kal, starring opposite Kartik Aaryan, and is currently filming for Coolie No 1 with Varun Dhawan.

    MOST READ: Ananya Pandey On Her Besties: Suhana Khan & Shanaya Kapoor Are There For Me No Matter What

    More

    SAIF ALI KHAN News

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 23, 2019, 1:49 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 23, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue