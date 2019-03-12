English
    Saif Ali Khan And Arbaaz Khan Pose For Pictures At An Event; Varun Dhawan Gets Papped

    Saif Ali Khan and Arbaaz Khan were shooting for an ad on Tuesday afternoon, and they posed for the shutterbugs together. Varun Dhawan got papped when he was out and about in the city on Tuesday. Akshay Kumar was out with Twinkle Khanna and their daughter Nitara Kumar, and the paparazzi snapped pics of them. Check out all these celebs pictures!

    Saif And Arbaaz At A Photo Shoot

    Saif Ali Khan and Arbaaz Khan posed for the shutterbugs when they were working on an ad shoot together. Saif looked cool wearing a navy blue t-shirt with denims and brown kolhapuri chappals and a snazzy pair of sunglasses. Arbaaz, on the other hand, wore a semi formal look in a white t-shirt, jeans and a blazer. He opted for a pair of blue sneakers to go with his outfit.

    Varun Dhawan Gets Papped In The City

    Varun Dhawan got papped when he was out and about in the city on Tuesday afternoon. He looked casual in a blue and white zip up jersey with navy blue sweatpants, and a pair of navy blue sneakers. Earlier today, Varun was at the teaser release of his upcoming film Kalank, along with other stars of the film Madhuri Dixit, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt. Producer Karan Johar, and director Abhishek Varman were also present.

    Akshay Kumar Goes Out With His Family

    Akshay Kumar was out with his family on Tuesday night when he was snapped by the paparazzi. Akki looked was wearing a grey printed t-shirt with a grey blazer over it and a pair of light grey sweatpants. He opted for white sneakers to complete his look. On the work front, Akshay is all geared up for the release of his next film, Kesari, on March 21st, 2019.

    Twinkle Khanna & Nitara Join Akshay

    Twinkle Khanna and their little daughter, Nitara Kumar were out with Akshay Kumar. Twinkle looked pretty in a maroon polka dot button down top with jeans and a pair of white sneakers. Nitara looked cute in a pink printed dress and baby pink sandals.

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 12, 2019, 21:57 [IST]
