Saif Ali Khan’s Classy Airport Avatar; John Abraham Also Snapped At The Airport
On Friday afternoon, we saw the ever classy Saif Ali Khan jet off somewhere at the airport. We also spotted John Abraham sporting the classic white t-shirt with jeans look at the airport. Urvashi Rautela posed for the cameras in a hot casual avatar when she was spotted at the airport. Manisha Koirala was also spotted at the airport on Friday. Sanjay Dutt sported an all black look at the airport when he was snapped on Friday evening. Check out all the celebs' pictures!
Saif's Classy Airport Look
Saif Ali Khan was spotted at the airport on Friday afternoon. The Nawab of Bollywood looked classy as always in a lavender shirt, grey formal pants and a pair of swanky sunglasses as he headed off somewhere. The actor was last seen in Gauravv K. Chawla's drama film Bazaar, starring opposite Chitrangada Singh, Radhika Apte and debutant Rohan Mehra. Saif is currently prepping for a period drama film, Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior, with Ajay Devgn in the lead role.
John Abraham Sports The White T-shirt With Denims Look
John Abraham was also snapped at the airport on Friday. He sported the classic white t-shirt with jeans look as he prepared to jet off somewhere. The actor also sported a pair of cool black sneakers and aviator sunglasses. John will next be seen in Robbie Grewal's Romeo Akbar Walter, a spy film which also stars Mouni Roy, Jackie Shroff and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi. It is scheduled for release on April 12th, 2019.
Urvashi's Casual Cool Airport Look
Urvashi Rautela kept it hot yet casual when she was snapped at the airport today. She donned a black crop top and paired it with ripped jeans. She also wore a swanky pair of maroon ankle boots and carried with her a faux fur jacket.
Manisha Koirala Snapped At The Airport
Manisha Koirala was also snapped at the airport today. She looked classy in a pink shirt and matching pink pants with a white trench coat over it. Manisha was last seen in the Sanjay Dutt biopic film, Sanju, directed by Rajkumar Hirani. She will next be seen in a romantic musical film called 99 songs, which will mark A. R. Rahman's debut as a writer as well as a producer.
Sanjay Dutt Also Spotted At The Airport
Sanjay Dutt was spotted at the airport on Friday evening. He sported an all black look, wearing a black t-shirt and pants. Sanjay will be seen in Karan Johar's next big production, Kalank, which has a star cast of Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Kunal Khemu and Aditya Roy Kapur.
