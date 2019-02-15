Saif Ali Khan’s Classy Airport Avatar; John Abraham Also Snapped At The Airport

Saif's Classy Airport Look

Saif Ali Khan was spotted at the airport on Friday afternoon. The Nawab of Bollywood looked classy as always in a lavender shirt, grey formal pants and a pair of swanky sunglasses as he headed off somewhere. The actor was last seen in Gauravv K. Chawla's drama film Bazaar, starring opposite Chitrangada Singh, Radhika Apte and debutant Rohan Mehra. Saif is currently prepping for a period drama film, Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior, with Ajay Devgn in the lead role.

John Abraham Sports The White T-shirt With Denims Look

John Abraham was also snapped at the airport on Friday. He sported the classic white t-shirt with jeans look as he prepared to jet off somewhere. The actor also sported a pair of cool black sneakers and aviator sunglasses. John will next be seen in Robbie Grewal's Romeo Akbar Walter, a spy film which also stars Mouni Roy, Jackie Shroff and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi. It is scheduled for release on April 12th, 2019.

Urvashi's Casual Cool Airport Look

Urvashi Rautela kept it hot yet casual when she was snapped at the airport today. She donned a black crop top and paired it with ripped jeans. She also wore a swanky pair of maroon ankle boots and carried with her a faux fur jacket.

Manisha Koirala Snapped At The Airport

Manisha Koirala was also snapped at the airport today. She looked classy in a pink shirt and matching pink pants with a white trench coat over it. Manisha was last seen in the Sanjay Dutt biopic film, Sanju, directed by Rajkumar Hirani. She will next be seen in a romantic musical film called 99 songs, which will mark A. R. Rahman's debut as a writer as well as a producer.

Sanjay Dutt Also Spotted At The Airport

Sanjay Dutt was spotted at the airport on Friday evening. He sported an all black look, wearing a black t-shirt and pants. Sanjay will be seen in Karan Johar's next big production, Kalank, which has a star cast of Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Kunal Khemu and Aditya Roy Kapur.