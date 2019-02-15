English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Saif Ali Khan’s Classy Airport Avatar; John Abraham Also Snapped At The Airport

    By
    |

    On Friday afternoon, we saw the ever classy Saif Ali Khan jet off somewhere at the airport. We also spotted John Abraham sporting the classic white t-shirt with jeans look at the airport. Urvashi Rautela posed for the cameras in a hot casual avatar when she was spotted at the airport. Manisha Koirala was also spotted at the airport on Friday. Sanjay Dutt sported an all black look at the airport when he was snapped on Friday evening. Check out all the celebs' pictures!

    Saif's Classy Airport Look

    Saif Ali Khan was spotted at the airport on Friday afternoon. The Nawab of Bollywood looked classy as always in a lavender shirt, grey formal pants and a pair of swanky sunglasses as he headed off somewhere. The actor was last seen in Gauravv K. Chawla's drama film Bazaar, starring opposite Chitrangada Singh, Radhika Apte and debutant Rohan Mehra. Saif is currently prepping for a period drama film, Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior, with Ajay Devgn in the lead role.

    John Abraham Sports The White T-shirt With Denims Look

    John Abraham was also snapped at the airport on Friday. He sported the classic white t-shirt with jeans look as he prepared to jet off somewhere. The actor also sported a pair of cool black sneakers and aviator sunglasses. John will next be seen in Robbie Grewal's Romeo Akbar Walter, a spy film which also stars Mouni Roy, Jackie Shroff and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi. It is scheduled for release on April 12th, 2019.

    Urvashi's Casual Cool Airport Look

    Urvashi Rautela kept it hot yet casual when she was snapped at the airport today. She donned a black crop top and paired it with ripped jeans. She also wore a swanky pair of maroon ankle boots and carried with her a faux fur jacket.

    Manisha Koirala Snapped At The Airport

    Manisha Koirala was also snapped at the airport today. She looked classy in a pink shirt and matching pink pants with a white trench coat over it. Manisha was last seen in the Sanjay Dutt biopic film, Sanju, directed by Rajkumar Hirani. She will next be seen in a romantic musical film called 99 songs, which will mark A. R. Rahman's debut as a writer as well as a producer.

    Sanjay Dutt Also Spotted At The Airport

    Sanjay Dutt was spotted at the airport on Friday evening. He sported an all black look, wearing a black t-shirt and pants. Sanjay will be seen in Karan Johar's next big production, Kalank, which has a star cast of Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Kunal Khemu and Aditya Roy Kapur.

    MOST READ: Ranveer Singh Is A Cricket Crazy Guy Says '83 Coach Balvinder Singh Sandhu

    Story first published: Friday, February 15, 2019, 21:04 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 15, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue