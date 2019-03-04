Saif Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh & Ali Fazal Team Up For A 3D Horror Comedy Titled 'Bhoot Police'

Make way for yet another interesting casting coup! Saif Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Ali Fazal will be teaming up together for the first time for Pawan Kriplani's horror comedy in 3D titled 'Bhoot Police'. Pawan earlier helmed films like Ragini MMS and Radhika Apte starrer Phobia.

Fatima says that she is looking forward to her first tryst with thrills, chills and blood spills. The official Twitter page of Fox Star India took to Twitter to make the announcement. The tweet read, "Bhoots beware! #PavanKirpalani #SaifAliKhan @fattysanashaikh @alifazal9 are teaming up for #BhootPolice - a horror comedy in 3D! Shoot commences in August, 2019. Presented by Fox Star Studios."

For these who ain't aware, this horror comedy was earlier titled Tantrik. Speaking about the change in the film's title, Saif had earlier told Mumbai Mirror, "It's now Bhoot Police, a horror-comedy with Fox Star Studios."

If reports are to be believed, the film was initially supposed to star Abhishek Bachchan who was later replaced by Saif Ali Khan.

Speaking about Saif, the actor will be seen in Hunter and Ajay Devgn's Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior.' He will also be seen sharing the screen with Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaia Furniturewalla in Jawani Janeman.

Fatima Sana Shaikh will be sharing screen space with Rajkummar Rao for the first time in Anurag Basu's untitled film. The actress was earlier quoted as saying, " As soon as I heard that he [Basu] was making a movie, and was interested in [casting] me, I was excited. I didn't care about the script. There are some directors whose worlds you simply wish to be part of."

