Saif Ali Khan Starrer Go Goa Gone Sequel To Go Floors On THIS Date
Saif Ali Khan, Kunal Khemu and Vir Das starrer Go Goa Gone which released in 2013 was an absolute laugh riot and came as a welcoming change to the audiences. Not to forget the song 'Babaji Ki Booti', which took everyone to a completely different world. The movie was mostly loved by the youth and urban crowd and it ended up being a hit at the box office. Now Go Goa Gone sequel is in the cards and film makers Raj and DK opened up when the movie will go on the floors. Check it out below...
Go Goa Gone Sequel To Go On Floors In 2020
"Go Goa Gone is not on the plate for this year. So, probably we are looking at 2020," said filmmaker Raj Nidimoru to Deccan Chronicle.
The Logistics Has Delayed The Sequel
"There are a lot of logistical factors. There are several actors and partners involved. So, logistically it takes time for these films to go on floors. If a film is solely in my hand, I would put it out as fast as I can," he said.
Will Saif Ali Khan, Kunal Khemu & Vir Das Star In The Sequel Of Go Goa Gone?
"Ideally, I would love to have everybody in the sequel as well. I have met all the actors and they all loved the story and they all want to do it. It is just a matter of logistics. I would like to shoot in Goa but there is an element in the story for which we might look elsewhere also. So, I can't give out much right now," he summed it up.
Creatures From Another Planet In The Sequel
It is reported that the filmmakers have planned to include creatures from another plantet in the Go Goa Gone sequel and it would be one helluva laugh riot the audiences have ever experienced before. Can't wait for the sequel's release, folks!
