Saif Ali Khan Initiated A Police Complaint Against The Paparazzi For Clicking Pictures Of Taimur?

I Did Not Initiate A Police Complaint But My Neighbours Did, Says Saif Ali Khan

"I did not initiate any police complaint against the photographers. Kareena and I live in a respectful residential area and are a part of the larger community, thereby we do also have a responsibility to emotionally support our neighbours when they feel a disturbance to them is being caused and to be fair, their sentiments are understandable,'' said Saif Ali Khan to Pinkvilla.

I Respect Paparazzi's Job But They Need To Understand Personal Space

''We have always shared a very respectful relationship with the paparazzi as we understand that this their livelihood, however, it's important for us to understand that kids should enjoy the basic right of growing up in a normal atmosphere out of and away from constant media glare.''

I'm Well Within My Rights As A Father

''I believe I am well within my right as a father to choose to not pose for the cameras when I have my son with me or to inform the photographers that the constant flashes can hurt his eyes,'' he said.

Kids Shouldn't Go Through All Of This!

''As media figures, we have to live with the attention and we accept that. But our kids shouldn't be subjected to it," Saif Ali Khan summed it up.