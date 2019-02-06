Saif Ali Khan And Kareena Kapoor Head Out For Lunch; Janhvi Steps Out In Ethnic Wear

Saif & Kareena Head Out For Lunch

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are too classy for words. The couple was spotted by the paparazzi as they headed out for lunch hand in hand on Wednesday afternoon. Both of them were rocking a casual avatar. Kareena manages to look glam even in a t-shirt and jeans. Today, she was sporting a black t-shirt and ripped white denims. Saif, on the other hand, wore a light purple tee with jeans and casual kolhapuris.

Janhvi Kapoor Steps Out Looking Pretty In Ethnic Wear

Janhvi Kapoor knows how to slay any look. Today, she was spotted by the paps as she stepped out in an ethnic look. Janhvi looked very pretty in a light blue salwar kameez. On the work front, Janhvi is prepping for playing the role of Gunjan Saxena, an IAF combat pilot, in a biopic. There are also reports making rounds that she will be seen in the Tamil remake of ‘Pink' which will be produced by her father Boney Kapoor.

Akshay Kumar & Twinkle Khanna Snapped At Lunch

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna were also out for lunch at a popular club in Juhu when the two were snapped by the shutterbugs. Twinkle looked lovely in a dark blue printed dress, whereas Akshay was rocking an ultra casual look wearing a zip up black hoodie and sweatpants.

Mira Rajput Gets Papped

Mira Rajput was also snapped at the same club as Akshay and Twinkle. She was all smiles as she headed in. Mira looked very pretty in a brown sweater with black pants and black oxfords. Mira recently made a surprising revelation that she met her husband Shahid Kapoor for the first time when she was just 16.

Shraddha Smiles As She Gets Clicked By The Paps

Shraddha Kapoor stepped out in a no make up look. She looked very pretty donning a casual avatar in a blue t-shirt, a grey zip up hoodie and black sweatpants. On the work front, Shraddha has been filming for Remo D'Souza's dance movie ‘3', in which she will be seen opposite Varun Dhawan.