Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan & Taimur's Perfect Family Moment Under The Tuscany Sun Is Cute!

Taimur Ali Khan enjoys with Kareena Kapoor Khan & Saif Ali Khan in London | FilmiBeat

When it comes to dropping some major vacation goals, nobody can beat Bollywood's power couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Taking out some time from their hectic schedules, the couple is currently holidaying in Tuscany with their little munchkin Taimur.

Kareena's manager Poonam Damania took to her Instagram page to share some pictures of Saif, Bebo and Taimur's family diaries and we must say, it's all things adorable. Check it out for yourself.

Say Cheese For The Lens Kareena looks stunning in a sleeveless white mini dress with floral print, holding Taimur who looks every bit cute in a sleeveless green t-shirt and checkered shorts. Saif paints a handsome picture in a striped t-shirt and ripped denim. The Family Portrait In this picture, Saif, Kareena and Taimur are seen posing against the picturesque backdrop and it has awesomeness written all over it. Posers Saif and Kareena get their selfie game on point. Vacay Like Saif And Kareena This stunning click of Saif and Kareena is making us want to pack our vacation bags right away.

Meanwhile on the work front, Saif will be next seen in Navdeep Singh's Laal Kaptaan, Nitin Kakkar's Jawaani Deewani and Ajay Devgn's Taanaji: The Unsung Hero. On the other hand, Kareena will be seen in Akshay Kumar's Good News, Irrfan Khan's Angrezi Medium and Karan Johar's Takht.

Inside Kareena Kapoor Khan-Sara Ali Khan's Get-together: Saif Cooked Dinner, Taimur Did This!