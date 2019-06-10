Saif Ali Khan Says He Feels Uncomfortable To Work After 8 PM; Here's Why

Saif Ali Khan will soon be seen in movies like Bhoot Police, Jawaani Jaaneman and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The actor recently revealed in an interview to a leading daily that he does not like to work after 8 pm and the reason is his son Taimur Ali Khan. He said, "When I come home after work and find Taimur sleeping, I feel bad. We shoot long hours, but if I haven't packed up even after 8 pm, I feel uncomfortable because it means taking away time from my son. In my growing-up years, my parents taught me about the importance of respecting family space.''

He further added, ''My father (Mansoor Ali Khan Pitaudi) was a cricketer and mother (Sharmila Tagore) is an actress, and they both had hectic schedules. However, we learnt that it is important to talk about other things, too, at home and that's how life becomes beautiful."

Saif also talked about the hard work that actors do, "Behind our outwardly glamorous lives, there is a long list of missed birthdays, anniversaries, and new year holidays. In that sense, working on TV is harder and more intense than doing a film. Life goes on pretty fast and time flies. And I really feel that if you can't spend time with family and loved ones it is really a waste.''

A few days back, Kareena too had said that even she does not like working more than eight hours, ''I've always stood on one leg, balancing my personal and professional life. I'm probably the only actress who after delivering my son was back on the sets of a mainstream Hindi film, Veere Di Wedding, within six months with three other actresses. I'm constantly choosing the best from what I'm offered, and I have my priorities clear.''

''I don't like working for more than eight hours. Taimur is only two, he still needs me. So, I like to work only during the day till early evening. That's why you never see me at film parties or screenings. It's just work and family,'' she added.