English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Saif Ali Khan Says He Feels Uncomfortable To Work After 8 PM; Here's Why

    By
    |

    Saif Ali Khan will soon be seen in movies like Bhoot Police, Jawaani Jaaneman and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The actor recently revealed in an interview to a leading daily that he does not like to work after 8 pm and the reason is his son Taimur Ali Khan. He said, "When I come home after work and find Taimur sleeping, I feel bad. We shoot long hours, but if I haven't packed up even after 8 pm, I feel uncomfortable because it means taking away time from my son. In my growing-up years, my parents taught me about the importance of respecting family space.''

    He further added, ''My father (Mansoor Ali Khan Pitaudi) was a cricketer and mother (Sharmila Tagore) is an actress, and they both had hectic schedules. However, we learnt that it is important to talk about other things, too, at home and that's how life becomes beautiful."

    Saif Ali Khan Says He Feels Uncomfortable To Work After 8 PM

    Saif also talked about the hard work that actors do, "Behind our outwardly glamorous lives, there is a long list of missed birthdays, anniversaries, and new year holidays. In that sense, working on TV is harder and more intense than doing a film. Life goes on pretty fast and time flies. And I really feel that if you can't spend time with family and loved ones it is really a waste.''

    A few days back, Kareena too had said that even she does not like working more than eight hours, ''I've always stood on one leg, balancing my personal and professional life. I'm probably the only actress who after delivering my son was back on the sets of a mainstream Hindi film, Veere Di Wedding, within six months with three other actresses. I'm constantly choosing the best from what I'm offered, and I have my priorities clear.''

    ''I don't like working for more than eight hours. Taimur is only two, he still needs me. So, I like to work only during the day till early evening. That's why you never see me at film parties or screenings. It's just work and family,'' she added.

    More SAIF ALI KHAN News

    Story first published: Monday, June 10, 2019, 17:33 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 10, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue