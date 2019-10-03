Did Saif Ali Khan Take A Dig At Shahrukh Khan For Endorsing Stalking?

In his recent tete-a-tete with Zoom TV, actor Saif Ali Khan took a sly dig at Shahrukh Khan and said that male stalker is almost a genre in Indian cinema. "Male stalker is almost the genre for Indian cinema and somehow it's always been successful and Shahrukh Khan made his career on it in the beginning," said Saif.

Saif also added, "And I don't know, it's like a society thing, we have a tendency to give the audience what we feel they want and again, these characters must have trickled down from the West... they must have been, because we copy a lot."