Did Saif Ali Khan Take A Dig At Shahrukh Khan For Endorsing Stalking?

In his recent tête-à-tête with Zoom TV, actor Saif Ali Khan took a sly dig at Shahrukh Khan and said that male stalker is almost a genre in Indian cinema. "Male stalker is almost the genre for Indian cinema and somehow it's always been successful and Shahrukh Khan made his career on it in the beginning," said Saif.

Saif also added, "And I don't know, it's like a society thing, we have a tendency to give the audience what we feel they want and again, these characters must have trickled down from the West... they must have been, because we copy a lot."

Saif Ali Khan also hinted how Baazigar was a rip-off of James Dearden's A Kiss Before Dying, and said, "There was a film that became Baazigar, it was not an original Indian idea. It's a Western film about a guy who starts bumping off the girls in the family he wants to take revenge from."

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan will be seen next in Laal Kaptaan. The film also casts Sonakshi Sinha, Manav Vij, Deepak Dobriyal and Zoya Hussain. The film is slated to hit the theatres on October 18, 2019.

Saif has also signed Jawaani Jaaneman alongside Tabu and Alaia Furniturewala and Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior, which also features Ajay Devgn in the lead role.