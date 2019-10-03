    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts

    Just In

    Must Watch

    Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Did Saif Ali Khan Take A Dig At Shahrukh Khan For Endorsing Stalking?

      By
      |

      In his recent tete-a-tete with Zoom TV, actor Saif Ali Khan took a sly dig at Shahrukh Khan and said that male stalker is almost a genre in Indian cinema. "Male stalker is almost the genre for Indian cinema and somehow it's always been successful and Shahrukh Khan made his career on it in the beginning," said Saif.

      Saif also added, "And I don't know, it's like a society thing, we have a tendency to give the audience what we feel they want and again, these characters must have trickled down from the West... they must have been, because we copy a lot."

      saif-ali-khan-take-a-dig-at-shahrukh-khan-for-endorsing-stalking-through-his-movies

      More SAIF ALI KHAN News

      Read more about: saif ali khan
      Story first published: Thursday, October 3, 2019, 23:56 [IST]
      Other articles published on Oct 3, 2019
      Go to : Photos
      Go to : Videos

      Go to : Wallpapers
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue