Saif Ali Khan Talks About Ex-wife Amrita Singh: I Ran Away From Home And Got Married At 20

Actor Saif Ali Khan talks about his ex-wife, Amrita Singh in his latest interview with Mid-day and reveals how she had helped him in the initial days of his career. Saif says, "I also ran away from home, and got married at 20. And I've to give Amrita, my ex-wife, credit for being the only person who taught me to take it all (work/show-business) seriously. She said you can't hit the target while laughing at it. That's when Parampara happened," he said.

Saif also spoke about his début film, Parampara, and said, "Yashji called to say he was looking for a fourth lead, or something. I was like, great; yeah, anything. I'll do it. It's like investment in stock-if Yash Chopra is taking him in Parampara, (the industry believes) let's invest in this. For me, it was as simple as, this has to work. There's nothing else. That focus was required. And taught to me, and I inculcated."

Saif and Amrita got married in 1991 and in 2004, the duo got divorced. Together, they have two kids - Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. Though Saif and Amrita parted their ways on a very bitter note, but with each passing year, their equation changed and things became calm between them.

In 2012, Saif tied knot with Kareena Kapoor Khan and the duo gave birth to a son (Taimur Ali Khan) in 2016. Saif, Kareena and Taimur make a super happy family and the trio is well-known for spending quality time together in foreign countries.

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan was last seen in Laal Kaptaan, which tanked at the box office. Kareena, on the other side, was last seen in Veere Di Wedding and will be seen next in Good Newwzz.