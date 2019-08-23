English
    Angry Saif Ali Khan Yells 'ENOUGH' At Paparazzi Who Wouldn't Stop Clicking Taimur's Pictures!

    Barely three years old and Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kaif's little munchkin, Taimur is already a darling with the paparazzi. Pictures of the toddler smiling and waving at them never fail to warm the cockles of our hearts.

    After enjoying some quality time in London, Saif, Kareena and Taimur recently returned back to Bay. Last evening when little Tim Tim stepped out with his papa, the latter lost his cool when the photographers continuously went click-click over his son.

    Check out the video here.

    View this post on Instagram

    #saifalikhan and #taimuralikhan Clicked today in #Banfra . #pataudi #family #fathersongoals #workout #playtime #bollywood #entertainment #photography #paparazzi #video #mumbai #yogenshah @yogenshah_s

    A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s) on

    Saif Loses His Cool

    It so happened that the moment Saif stepped out of the house, the paparazzi started flashing their cameras which irked the 'Sacred Games' actor.

    The Actor Schools The Paparazzi

    An angry Saif crossed the road and yelled an 'enough' to the paps before leaving from the place.

    This Is Not The First Time Saif Has Lost His Cool

    A few months back, the actor got angry at the shutterbug when they couldn't stop clicking Taimur at the airport. "Bas karo yaar, bachcha andha ho jaayega (Stop it, the child will go blind)," he burst out at them.

    Even Kareena Had Expressed Her Concern In An Interview

    Bebo mentioned, "A child is a child and nobody stalks anybody's kid. Of course, we are worried about that and people should know that. Sometimes when I am on shoot, I get to know what he is doing from the pictures that the media clicks and that's a bit scary."

    Kareena Kapoor Khan Has Already Planned Her Son Taimur's Career & It's Not What You Think!

    Story first published: Friday, August 23, 2019, 13:28 [IST]
