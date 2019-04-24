Saif Ali Khan: Young People Don't Vote, Not Voting Should NOT Be An Option

Young People Notoriously Don't Vote, Says Saif Ali Khan

During a recent panel discussion for the #UnitedByVote Campaign, Saif Ali Khan opened up by saying that the youth of India notoriously don't cast their vote and stated that they need to be educated about how important the decision is for the country. "Young people notoriously do not vote and I think that is the reason we have been brought here today is to speak at this forum to try and influence and point out the importance of that vote."

Not Voting Should Not Be An Option

"Every vote is important and I think not voting should not be an option. You can really affect positive change and I think one of the things that any government or any leader should fear and be really aware of is the power of unity, of the union, in this country," he said.

Voting Is The Most Unifying Thing

The Baazaar actor further commented, "Yes... the act of voting in the largest democracy in the world is obviously a very unifying thing. Voting is the most important thing that you can do as a citizen of this country. Living in a democracy, that voice you have and that importance you have to effect change is the most important thing. I think that unity and that awareness of that democracy are why we are here.''

Educate Yourself & Read From All Angles About The Candidates

"You have to realise when someone is pro-government or unnecessarily against the government. There are certain publications and websites which speak the truth, so read from all angles," Saif Ali Khan summed it up.