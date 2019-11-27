    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Saina Nehwal Biopic: Parineeti Chopra Back In Action

      Actress Parineeti Chopra, who suffered a major spasm in her neck and spine and was advised to rest for a week, has finally recovered completely and is all set to shoot an extensive sport sequence for her upcoming biopic on ace badminton player Saina Nehwal. Reportedly, Parineeti will play badminton for 8 hours.

      "Yes, this is accurate information. I'm a 100 percent fit now and I can't wait to step into the badminton court and play the game again. I thank my entire Saina team for their invaluable support and my medical team for making me heal so quickly and getting me back on court," Parineeti said in a statement

      "I'm feeling very positive to pull off the intense shooting schedule that lies ahead of me because it will involve me playing badminton for 8-10 hours at a stretch. So, I'm glad I'm back to full fitness," she added.

      Earlier, Parineeti has said that she has been religiously learning the game and is neck-deep in the preparations for the biopic.

      For the unversed, Shraddha Kapoor was the first choice for the film. The actress had already kick-started the shoot. Later, Parineeti replaced her and fans are quite excited to watch Parineeti in the shoes of the ace badminton player.

      Apart from Saina Nehwal's biopic, which is titled 'Saina', Parineeti will be seen next in The Girl on The Train.

      Read more about: saina nehwal Parineeti Chopra
      Story first published: Wednesday, November 27, 2019, 23:19 [IST]
