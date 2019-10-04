Saina Nehwal Lauds Parineeti Chopra's Athlete Avatar

Actor Parineeti Chopra is the latest to be bitten by the biopic bug; she's signed on to step into the shoes of Badminton star Saina Nehwal. The actor is busy with the shooting of the movie. The Jabariya Jodi actor took to Instagram and posted a picture of herself from one of her Badminton practice sessions. Saina Nehwal reacted to the photo by saying that she cannot wait to see the actor play the best athlete on screen.

In the image, we can see Parineeti sitting on a badminton court and wiping off her sweat.

She captioned the image: "Me. All day everyday nowadays." Nehwal took to the comment section to encourage the actor. "Looking superb," Nehwal wrote. She also added, "We are all waiting to c u as the best athlete on screen and I am sure ur in the right direction."

On Thursday, Parineeti took to Instagram and shared a glamorous picture of herself. In the image, we can see her wearing a sizzling hot red outfit. The look was complemented with classic red lips and moist make-up. She captioned the picture, "Busy with Saina Nehwal prep right now and just came from The Girl On The Train. Both realistic films. Haven't done 'glam' in months! This picture is more for me and less for Instagram."

On the work front, Parineeti has just wrapped up shooting for the Hindi remake of the Hollywood movie The Girl On The Train. The film is based on the 2015 bestseller by Paula Hawkins. The story is about a divorced woman who somehow gets involved in the life of a missing person. The investigation process throws her life in a difficult situation.

Reliance Entertainment is producing the yet to be named psychological thriller, and it is directed by Ribhu Dasgupta.

