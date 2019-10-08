Saina Nehwal Is Looking Forward To The Journey Of Her Biopic Starring Parineeti Chopra!

Parineeti Chopra is currently going through an intense training period for her upcoming Saina Nehwal biopic. The actress is geared to kick-start the shoot soon. Before that, the Badminton star sent her best wishes to the team. Check out what she wrote.

Saina Nehwal took to her Instagram and wrote, "Looking forward to this journey together! My best wishes to the team #SainaNehwalBiopic #Saina @parineetichopra #AmoleGupte @bhushankumar #DeepaBhatia @sujay.jairaj @tseries.official @tseriesfilms." (sic)

Thanking her, Parineeti wrote, "Thankyouu my CHAMPION!!!! I am soo nervoussss @nehwalsaina." (sic)

The filming is set to begin on October 11.

Shraddha Kapoor had been locked in for the role, but had to drop out owing to several reasons. The filmmakers replaced her with Parineeti, who was super happy to be part of the film. She said, "This project is absolutely perfect for me. Amole (Gupte, director) sir and his team are ensuring I have everything that I need. A great physio team and world-class players have been roped in to train and condition me. Everything from how Saina plays, who she has played with and against, every match she has been in has been documented. It's important to imbibe all that information and present it on screen. I'm happy, but also very nervous," according to Hindustan Times.

