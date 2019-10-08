    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts

    Just In

    Must Watch

    Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Saina Nehwal Is Looking Forward To The Journey Of Her Biopic Starring Parineeti Chopra!

      By
      |

      Parineeti Chopra is currently going through an intense training period for her upcoming Saina Nehwal biopic. The actress is geared to kick-start the shoot soon. Before that, the Badminton star sent her best wishes to the team. Check out what she wrote.

      Saina Nehwal Sends Best Wishes To Parineeti On Her Biopic

      Saina Nehwal took to her Instagram and wrote, "Looking forward to this journey together! My best wishes to the team #SainaNehwalBiopic #Saina @parineetichopra #AmoleGupte @bhushankumar #DeepaBhatia @sujay.jairaj @tseries.official @tseriesfilms." (sic)

      Thanking her, Parineeti wrote, "Thankyouu my CHAMPION!!!! I am soo nervoussss @nehwalsaina." (sic)

      View this post on Instagram

      Looking forward to this journey together! My best wishes to the team #SainaNehwalBiopic 🙌 #Saina @parineetichopra #AmoleGupte @bhushankumar #DeepaBhatia @sujay.jairaj @tseries.official @tseriesfilms

      A post shared by SAINA NEHWAL (@nehwalsaina) on

      The filming is set to begin on October 11.

      Shraddha Kapoor had been locked in for the role, but had to drop out owing to several reasons. The filmmakers replaced her with Parineeti, who was super happy to be part of the film. She said, "This project is absolutely perfect for me. Amole (Gupte, director) sir and his team are ensuring I have everything that I need. A great physio team and world-class players have been roped in to train and condition me. Everything from how Saina plays, who she has played with and against, every match she has been in has been documented. It's important to imbibe all that information and present it on screen. I'm happy, but also very nervous," according to Hindustan Times.

      MOST READ: Janhvi Kapoor Set To Work With Dad Boney Kapoor For The FIRST Time; Father-Daughter Duo Is Emotional

      More PARINEETI CHOPRA News

      Read more about: Parineeti Chopra saina nehwal
      Story first published: Tuesday, October 8, 2019, 21:57 [IST]
      Other articles published on Oct 8, 2019
      Go to : Photos
      Go to : Videos

      Go to : Wallpapers
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue