Salman And Katrina Pose For A Picture With Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina At The BPL 2019 Ceremony

Bollywood stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif performed at the grand inauguration ceremony of the Bangladesh Premier League T20 2019. After their dance performance, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif posed for a picture with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Salman Khan took to Instagram to post the picture. Katrina and Salman were seen standing humbly beside PM Sheikh Hasina. In his Instagram post, Salman wrote, "Katrina and I, with the Hon. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.. it was a pleasure and honour to have met such a beautiful lady . . . @katrinakaif".

Salman was seen sporting a light blue T-shirt with a black jacket, while Katrina Kaif was seen in a complete black ensemble, stylish as always.

Salman Khan is all set for the release of his upcoming flick, 'Dabangg 3'. The movie also has Sonakshi Sinha, debutante Saiee Manjrekar and Kichcha Sudeep playing important leads. Directed by actor-dancer Prabhu Deva, the film is set to hit the screens on December 20, 2020.

Prabhu Deva recently revealed that 'Dabangg 3' will be much bigger than the first two parts, and fans will get to see Salman Khan as how they love to see him. He also shared that Salman's dance has improved over the years, and his dance in 'Dabangg 3' will be a treat for his fans. Prabhu said 'Dabangg 3' has a strong love element connected to it, apart from the regular action blocks. The film will mainly talk about how Chulbul Pandey became Chulbul.

Salman will be collaborating with Prabhu Deva for another film titled 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' soon. The movie will star Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in key roles.

Katrina will be seen alongside 'Mission Mangal' star Akshay Kumar in Rohit Shetty's cop-drama, 'Sooryavanshi'. The movie will show Ajay Devgn as 'Bajirao Singham' and Ranveer Singh as Sangram 'Simmba' Bhalerao.

Also Read:

'Dabangg 3’ is an all-out Salman Khan film: Prabhu Deva

Katrina Kaif Pens A Touching Note About Shaheen Bhatt’s Book; Alia Bhatt Is All Hearts!

Sonakshi Sinha Says Salman Khan Is Incredibly Grounded

Katrina Kaif Names Her Choice Of Bollywood’s Fittest Celebrities