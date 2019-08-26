English
    OH NO! Salman Khan- Alia Bhatt's Inshallah Won't Be Releasing On Eid 2020; Read Details

    Ever since it was announced that Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt would be teaming up for the first time on the big screen for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Inshallah', there was a lot of anticipation around this film. Another reason why it created a stir in the media was because it marked the collaboration of the superstar with the maverick filmmaker after 20 years.

    However, the latest piece of news might disappoint a lot of Salman-Alia fans! 'Inshallah' which was supposed to hit the big screens on Eid 2020, has now been pushed ahead.

    Last night, Salman took to his Twitter page to make the official announcement about the same. He wrote, "The film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali is pushed but I will still see you all on Eid, 2020. Insha-Allah!!"

    Check out his tweet here.

    Amidst this news, speculations are rife that the theatrical rights of 'Inshallah' have been sold for a whopping Rs 190 crores. Earlier there were rumours that Bhansali was finding it difficult to sell the film because he was looking out for a certain amount for the movie. However a source revealed to Pinkvilla, "There is someone trying to do foul play and sabotage Salman's movie. But now, SLB has sold the rights to Jayantilal Gada of Pen Cinemas at a huge price."

