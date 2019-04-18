Salman Khan & Alia Bhatt's Role In Inshallah LEAKED? These Inside Details Will Leave You Excited

Wait What! This Sounds Intriguing

A report in Mumbai Mirror stated that Salman Khan will be seen playing a middle-aged businessman. On the other hand, Alia will essay the role of an aspiring young actress who wants to make it big in the business.

The Age Gap Is Justified

The source further told the daily, "Salman is a businessman in his mid-40s. The character is reminiscent of his turn in his 1997 romcom Jab Pyar Kisise Hota Hai. Alia plays a 20-something aspiring actress. All the factors, including age gap, have been taken into consideration. The story will justify the teaming up of two actors, from different generations, on a romantic journey."

Inshallah To Be Filmed In These Locations

The Mirror report further states that makers are debating to shoot in Haridwar, Rishikesh and Varanasi in India. For foreign locations, the makers are keen to shot in the US.

'People Are Quick To Judge'

Speaking about the film, Alia had earlier said in an interview, "Bhansali is a visionary. People are too quick to judge. There is a plan in place, and a reason behind the unusual casting.I am thrilled to be working with Salman. Even I never thought this combination is possible."

It's Been A Long Wait For Alia

Earlier when Inshallah was officially announced, Alia tweeted, "I was 9 when I first walked into Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office, all nervous and hoping and praying that I would be in his next film. It's been a long wait."