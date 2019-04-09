If Hum Aapke Hain Koun Remake Is Made, Varun Dhawan & Alia Bhatt Are The Best Choice: Madhuri Dixit

When Asked About Hum Aapke Hain Koun Remake

"Oh my goodness. I feel it depends on the way the characters are written. I feel our writers are very important. The way they will write the scenes and the dialogues will determine the chemistry between two actors. Just because you know each other, you can't create that chemistry. It has to be well written and directed. For me, anybody can play that role," said Madhuri Dixit to DNA.

Varun Dhawan & Alia Bhatt Can Play Prem & Nisha, Says Madhuri Dixit

"Alia and Varun can easily play those characters (Prem & Nisha). Alia is a very good actress. She can get into any role and make it her own. So yeah, definitely. They'll be good."

Here's What Alia Bhatt Said After Hearing Madhuri Dixit's Statements...

"Wow! That's a first! Call up Sooraj Barjatya Sir, somebody. Unhi ko banaana chahiye. I don't think anybody can be Nisha and Prem - that was too iconic a film. I feel it's too gracious and generous of ma'am to say this."

Hum Aapke Hain Koun Remake

Also, there is no Hum Aapke Hain Koun remake happening any time soon and all of the above were just questions during the promotions of Kalank. The Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt starrer Kalank is all set to hit the theatres on April 17, 2019.