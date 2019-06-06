English
    From Dabangg To Bharat, Check Out Salman Khan's Day 1 Collection Of All Eid Releases At Box Office!

    By
    |

    Salman Khan's latest release, Bharat has broken his own record of first day collection. Before Bharat, it was Prem Ratan Dhan Payo that had a bumper opening at the box office, i.e., ₹40 crore. Bharat has left PRDP behind with the first day collection of ₹ 42 crore. While the film has received mixed reactions from the audience, critics have given above average ratings to the Salman-Katrina starrer.

    Having said that, we've brought to you the first day collection of Salman's all Eid releases at the box office.

    In 2010, Salman's Dabangg set the box office on fire with the first day collection of ₹14.50 crore. In 2011 and 2012, Bodyguard and Ek Tha Tiger earned ₹21.60 crore and ₹32.93 crore respectively.

    salman-khan-all-eid-releases-day-one-collection-at-box-office

    In 2014 and 2015, Salman witnessed a dip as his film, Kick and Bajrangi Bhaijaan earned ₹26.40 crore and ₹27.25 crore respectively. In 2016, Salman set the box office on fire yet again with Sultan's mind-boggling collection of ₹36.54 crore on its first day.

    In 2017 and 2018, Salman failed to win his fans' hearts during Eid. On one side, Tubelight raked ₹21.15 crore, whereas, Race 3 earned ₹29.17 crore. However, both films got massively trolled by the audience.

    Now, with Bharat's smashing collection, Salman is surely back with a bang and has hit the ball out of the park.

    Read more about: salman khan bharat eid box office
    Story first published: Thursday, June 6, 2019, 12:49 [IST]
