English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Salman Khan's Alleged Spat With Journalist: Court Asks Cops To Investigate & Submit Report!

    By
    |

    According to the latest reports, the Andheri court magistrate has asked for an inquiry against Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in the case of misconduct against a Mumbai-based journalist.

    For those who ain't aware, a journalist named Ashok Pandey had moved court seeking registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against the actor and his bodyguards for allegedly assaulting him even after he allegedly sought permission to click photos and videos of the actor who was riding a bicycle.

    salman

    A Times Of India report stated, "According to the complaint, the alleged incident took place in the wee hours of April 24 when Salman Khan was riding a bicycle escorted by two body-guards. Pandey said he was riding in a car, and after spotting the actor -- known to be a bicycle enthusiast -- started recording a video after seeking the consent of Khan's bodyguards.

    The actor, however, got enraged, and his bodyguards allegedly came to the car and started thrashing Pandey, the application said. He also claimed that Khan too assaulted him and snatched away his mobile phone and deleted two videos."

    Panday claimed that the cops refused to file a case of robbery and criminal intimidation. He later filed a 'private complaint' in the court of R R Khan, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Andheri, under IPC sections 323 (causing hurt), 392 (robbery), and 506 (criminal intimidation).

    Now the latest development, in this case, is that the court has asked the police to investigate the matter and submit a report.

    A source told us, "The police didn't file an FIR so he (Ashok Pandey) went to the court asking for an FIR to be filed. However, the court didn't permit that and only asked the police to investigate and submit a report.

    Senior inspector Parmeshwar Ganame told DNA, "The court has ordered us to conduct an investigation and submit a report by next month. Accordingly, we shall look into the matter and investigate it properly."

    Salman Khan Works Out Like An Animal: Dabangg 3 Villain Sudeep

    More SALMAN KHAN News

    Read more about: salman khan
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue