Salman Khan's Alleged Spat With Journalist: Court Asks Cops To Investigate & Submit Report!

According to the latest reports, the Andheri court magistrate has asked for an inquiry against Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in the case of misconduct against a Mumbai-based journalist.

For those who ain't aware, a journalist named Ashok Pandey had moved court seeking registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against the actor and his bodyguards for allegedly assaulting him even after he allegedly sought permission to click photos and videos of the actor who was riding a bicycle.

A Times Of India report stated, "According to the complaint, the alleged incident took place in the wee hours of April 24 when Salman Khan was riding a bicycle escorted by two body-guards. Pandey said he was riding in a car, and after spotting the actor -- known to be a bicycle enthusiast -- started recording a video after seeking the consent of Khan's bodyguards.

The actor, however, got enraged, and his bodyguards allegedly came to the car and started thrashing Pandey, the application said. He also claimed that Khan too assaulted him and snatched away his mobile phone and deleted two videos."

Panday claimed that the cops refused to file a case of robbery and criminal intimidation. He later filed a 'private complaint' in the court of R R Khan, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Andheri, under IPC sections 323 (causing hurt), 392 (robbery), and 506 (criminal intimidation).

Now the latest development, in this case, is that the court has asked the police to investigate the matter and submit a report.

A source told us, "The police didn't file an FIR so he (Ashok Pandey) went to the court asking for an FIR to be filed. However, the court didn't permit that and only asked the police to investigate and submit a report.

Senior inspector Parmeshwar Ganame told DNA, "The court has ordered us to conduct an investigation and submit a report by next month. Accordingly, we shall look into the matter and investigate it properly."

Salman Khan Works Out Like An Animal: Dabangg 3 Villain Sudeep